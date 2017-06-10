Lions tour: Aaron Cruden expected to miss Samoa Test but likely available for Lions' series

Aaron Cruden will likely be available for the All Blacks Tests against the Lions, Chiefs coach Dave Rennie says.

Cruden limped off at half-time in the Chiefs' 17-14 win over the Hurricanes in Wellington on Friday night, giving All Blacks selectors and fans alike cause to worry.

However, speaking to Saturday Sport on RadioLIVE, Rennie said the All Blacks back-up first five should be good to go against the men from the north in the first Test on June 24.

"It looks like a medial strain," Rennie said.

"I doubt that he'll be available for the Samoa game but he's looking like he'll be right for the Lions series."

The All Blacks will assemble in camp on Sunday.

It's not yet known whether a player will be called in as injury cover for Cruden with All Blacks' third first five eighth Lima Sopoaga expected to fill his boots should he not recover in time.

But Rennie doesn't expect that to be the case.

"I'm sure the All Blacks medics will be having a decent look at him tomorrow when they assemble.

"He certainly won't be available this week we wouldn't think so, but potentially available for the whole Lions series."

Newshub.