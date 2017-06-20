Lions tour: All Blacks assistant coach Ian Foster unfazed by Warren Gatland's comments

Ian Foster has told Warren Gatland to concentrate on his own tactics instead of complaining about the opposition.

Following their win over the Maori All Blacks in Rotorua, the Lions coach claimed New Zealand sides illegally blocked players on the kick-chase and in the defensive line.

It backed up his complaint last week of illegal scrummaging after their narrow 12-3 win over the Crusaders in Christchurch.

The All Blacks assistant coach said he wasn't surprised by how his former Waikato teammate was going about his business.

"I expected it because we were bad scrummagers last week, and this week we're bad at something else and I guarantee we'll be useless at something next week so that's how I'm treating it," said Foster.

"Nah look there's a bit of banter going on and obviously he's tried to highlight some things that he doesn't think we do very good and we appreciate the feedback but it doesn't change much of our plan."

The tactic of highlighting the shortcomings of opposition team hasn't worked well for the Lions on tour so far.

After the scrummaging accusations, the tourists were immediately undone by the Highlanders in their next match.

Whether the same happens this week is yet to be seen but to try and stop that from happening, Gatland said he'd meet with the referee of the upcoming first Test Jaco Peyper so discuss his concerns.

But meeting the ref before the match wasn't anything out of the ordinary with Foster suggesting it wasn't something the All Blacks would put a lot of thought into.

"[Meeting with the referee] is standard practice.

"At the end of the day referees have a tough job out there and there's a lot they've got to look at. It's not so much about putting pressure on them during the week, it's just about letting them do their own job."

Newshub.