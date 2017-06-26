Gatland hits out at ABs roughing halfback

Warren Gatland is accusing the All Blacks of intentional diving and putting their halfbacks at risk, especially in-form number nine, Conor Murray.

"It's a little bit concerning that they're not trying to charge the kick down. They're diving blindly and hitting someone's leg," Gatland says.

The All Blacks insist it's not.

"Well that was a predictable comment from Gatland wasn't it," All Black coach Steve Hansen says.

"Two weeks ago, we cheated in the scrums. Last week it was blocking and now he's saying this. It's really disappointing to hear it because what he's saying is we're intentionally going out to injure somebody and that's not the case."

Jerome Kaino's highlighted charge down attempt on Saturday night is the only incident of that kind but Gatland also pointed to late shoves like one from Brodie Retallick.

"We know teams are going after our key players to put them under pressure," Lions' player Robbie Henshaw says.

The All Blacks try to prevent Aaron Smith being hounded by blocking on the side of rucks.

"When our halfback is trying to kick a ball we're trying to protect him as best we can. From the other side we're just trying to put some pressure on them and force an off kick," All Black prop Charlie Faumuina says.

