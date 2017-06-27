Lions tour: Jerome Kaino forced to answer questions about 'cynical' play

All Blacks veteran Jerome Kaino has been grilled by northern hemisphere media following an incident that occurred during the first Lions Test in Auckland.

Following the match, Lions coach Warren Gatland accused the All Blacks of "cynical play", citing an incident where Kaino appeared to dive at the planted foot of halfback Conor Murray.

On Tuesday, Kaino faced the British and Irish music from the team hotel in Wellington, calling the accusations completely unwarranted.

"It's never our intent to go out and intentionally injure someone outside the laws," Kaino said.

"We play hard and we play fair, but that incident was a one off and it's never our intention to go out and single someone out."

As the seemingly angry northern media circled, Kaino was the only one they wanted to talk to, despite Ardie Savea appearing alongside him.

Admitting that he had seen the footage, the 34-year-old was straight-forward when asked whether he thought he should have been cited for the incident.