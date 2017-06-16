Lions tour: Liam Messam relishing Maori All Blacks spot to take on the Lions

Maori All Blacks warhorse Liam Messam says unshackling from the rivalries of franchise and provincial rugby to unite for the British and Irish Lions' challenge was a cinch.

The 33-year-old Messam, a 12-time Maori All Black and 45-Test stalwart, has been named at No.8 for the clash in Rotorua on Saturday, part of a fearsome loose forward unit including Elliot Dixon and All Blacks ring-in Akira Ioane.

Hailing from Ngai Tuhoe in the eastern North Island, Messam - a former captain of the Maori - told reporters he and his teammates had bonded immediately, as they aim to repeat the feat of the 2005 Maori side by downing the star-studded Lions.

"It's pretty simple to break the boundaries - you know, the first thing is that we're bound by blood, automatically we come in as a group," Messam said.

"You still need to work on those small connections inside the group, but we've got that silver fern on our chest, so we're still representing New Zealand, Aotearoa.