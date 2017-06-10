Lions, Crusaders fans brave Christchurch cold ahead of big game

Christchurch has been inundated by Lions fans hoping for a change of fortune as they take on the Crusaders on Saturday evening.

But there's extra motivation for the Cantabrians too, as they've again missed out on hosting an All Blacks Test this tour and want to make the most of this home fixture.

Pubs around Christchurch were filled during the day. Beers were drunk and there was one clear prediction for Saturday's game - Kiwi fans were confident the hometown side would win.

Red jerseys dotted the South Island city too, as Lions fans hit the chilly streets ahead of the match.

Tickets to the game sold out months ago in a rugby-hungry city that's missed out on many big games since the 2011 earthquake destroyed its major stadium.

Newshub.