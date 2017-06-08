Lions tour: All Blacks name Test squad for 2017 Lions series, two new caps included

Blockbusting second five-eighth Ngani Laumape has bolted into the All Blacks squad for the three-Test series against the British and Irish Lions.

Laumape and fellow Hurricanes back Jordie Barrett are the two uncapped players who will prepare for the first Test in Auckland on June 24.

Captain Kieran Read is one of several players currently recovering from injury included in the 33-man squad, prompting coach Steve Hansen to name five players on standby.

All Blacks squad:

Backs: Ben Smith, Jordie Barrett, Israel Dagg, Waisake Naholo, Julian Savea, Rieko Ioane, Anton Lienert-Brown, Ryan Crotty, Sonny Bill Williams, Ngani Laumape, Beauden Barrett, Aaron Cruden, Lima Sopoaga, Aaron Smith, TJ Perenara, Tawera Kerr-Barlow.

Forwards: Kieran Read (capt), Sam Cane, Ardie Savea, Jerome Kaino, Liam Squire, Sam Whitelock, Brodie Retallick, Scott Barrett, Luke Romano, Owen Franks, Charlie Faumuina, Joe Moody, Wyatt Crockett, Ofa Tu'ungafasi, Dane Coles, Codie Taylor, Nathan Harris.

On standby: Jack Goodhue, Akira Ioane, Matt Todd, Vaea Fifita, Liam Coltman.

