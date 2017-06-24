Lions tour: All Blacks overcome British and Irish Lions 30-15 in first Test in Auckland

The All Blacks have drawn first blood in a high-quality opening test against the British and Irish Lions, winning 30-15 and extending their streak at Eden Park to 39 straight victories.

The home team controlled the majority of the match through a bruising forward display led by captain Kieran Read who put in a super-human 77-minute effort in his first game back from a two-month thumb injury.

The Lions had a purple match before and after halftime built on superb counter-attacking from their back three, most notably fullback Liam Williams, resulting in a fantastic try to flanker Sean O'Brien which will go down as one of the best in the amalgamated team's history.