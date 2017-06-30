Lions Tour: British and Irish Lions assistant coach Andy Farrell expects Johnny Sexton, Owen Farrell to shine against All Blacks

After falling short in the first Test against the All Blacks, the British and Irish Lions are in must-win territory if they want to keep the series alive.

The Lions have made three changes to their squad for the second Test, including promoting five-eight Johnny Sexton to the starting side, and moving Owen Farrell to the second-five.

Owen’s father and Lions assistant coach Andy Farrell insists the pair have the skills and attacking capabilities to help the Lions even the series in Wellington.

"They train a lot together and they've been joined at the hip for the past five weeks,” Farrell said.

“There has been a lot made of the axis but it is about the bigger picture and the team, having another experienced voice and eyes and ears out there to make team function.

“They are very similar, both obviously big students of the game who have won a lot of things along the way.

“More than anything it is how they make the people feel around them, the energy that they bring.

“They live and breathe rugby and it will be seamless I am sure.

"It's about the combination of the whole team - having another voice, another vision out there so that it's not all on the No.9 and No.10."

After falling short in the first Test, the Lions have spent the last week reflecting on the number of missed opportunities in the match and taken ownership for the individual mistakes made.

The tourists have only won one series against the All Blacks and Farrell is expecting a much-improved Lions side as they look to avoid their eleventh series defeat to the World Champions.