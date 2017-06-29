Lions tour: British and Irish Lions name team for second Test

The British and Irish Lions have gone for broke with their second-Test squad to face the All Blacks, naming the twin playmaking threats of Johnny Sexton and Owen Farrell in the starting XV.

Farrell will shift from five eighth to inside centre for the clash in Wellington, with Irish talisman Sexton stepping into the No.10 jumper.

It's a risky move from Lions boss Warren Gatland, given former NRL star Ben Te'o's decent first-Test showing and the continued ball-carrying threat of Sonny Bill Williams.

But with the series on the line in Saturday's Test, Gatland felt his side needed a stronger offensive and try-scoring threat.

Te'o moves to the bench.

"Both have played well and it gives us that attacking option in the No.10-No.12 channel - we created opportunities in the first Test and there were a few that we didn't finish," Gatland said.

The team will be captained by Sam Warburton from the blindside, with first-Test captain Peter O'Mahony left out of the matchday squad.

Meantime, mid-week backs Robbie Henshaw and George North will both travel home to the British Isles after sustaining injuries in their side's 31-31 draw with the Hurricanes.

Irish inside centre Henshaw tore a pectoral muscle against the Canes on Tuesday, while powerful Welsh winger North has torn a hamstring.

The Lions lost the first Test to the All Blacks by 30-15.

British and Irish Lions: Liam Williams, Anthony Watson, Jonathan Davies, Owen Farrell, Elliot Daly, Johnny Sexton, Conor Murray, Taulupe Faletau, Sean O'Brien, Sam Warburton, Alun Wyn Jones, Maro Itoje, Tadhg Furlong, Jamie George, Mako Vunipola

Reserves: Ken Owens, Jack McGrath, Kyle Sinckler, Courtney Lawes, CJ Stander, Rhys Webb, Ben Te'o, Jack Nowell.

