Lions tour: British and Irish Lions outclass underwhelming Maori All Blacks

The British and Irish Lions have responded to the All Blacks' thrashing of Manu Samoa with a powerful 32-10 demolition of the Maori All Blacks in front of 28,000 fans in Rotorua.



It was a victory based around a strong forward display led by English lock Maro Itoje, who may've played his way into the Test team with an impressive all-round display, antagonising the Maori at ruck time and proving a hard man to stop with ball in hand.

Halfback Conor Murray once again controlled things with his towering box-kicks, while his Irish teammate Johnny Sexton was solid but not spectacular in the number ten jersey, having his best outing of the tour so far.

Regular fullback Damien McKenzie's audition at first-five failed to impress after All Blacks coach Steve Hansen suggested number ten should be the 22 year-old's long-term position, as he struggled with his punting and decision-making while fullback James Lowe also had a night to forget in the wet conditions.

Smoke from the fireworks hung over the field like it was a battleground and you struggled to see from one side of the field to the other as the Maori All Blacks emerged from the haze, advancing on the tourists with a fearsome haka challenge.

There was a smell of sulphur rather than napalm in the air and Lowe's first touch was a bit stink as he kicked the ball out on the full, inviting the Lions into their 22 metre zone which turned into an easy three points for fullback Leigh Halfpenny.

While the Lions were happy to deal in threes, the Maori were keen to take a more adventurous route as winger Nehe Milner-Skudder put in a grubber on the greasy turf, which the tourists couldn't handle, and number eight Liam Messam toed the ball ahead and pounced on it in the in-goal to the delight of the crowd as the home team led 7-6 after 13 minutes.