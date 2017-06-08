Lions tour: British and Irish Lions reflect on Christchurch earthquakes Lions tour: British and Irish Lions reflect on Christchurch earthquakes
The British and Irish Lions have touched down in Christchurch on Thursday night and paid tribute to the victims of the Christchurch earthquakes.

A group of Lions' representatives, including captain Sam Warburton and coach Warren Gatland, attended a private ceremony with some of the victims' families from the 2011 disaster that left 185 people dead.

As a gesture of respect, they laid a wreath in remembrance of the victims and gave the children of victims a toy lion.

The Lions are in Christchurch ahead of their third match of their New Zealand tour and take on the Crusaders at AMI Stadium on Saturday night.

Newshub.