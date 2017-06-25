Lions tour: British and Irish media react to the Lions' first Test loss to the All Blacks

There's a certain sense of disappointment prevailing through the UK media this morning after the Lions' first Test loss to the All Blacks.

However, it's one which is tempered by the recognition that although they squandered the few opportunities they managed to create, they were clearly second best throughout the contest.

Take a peek below at a few snippets from the north's reaction to New Zealand's comprehensive win.

Paul Rees, The Guardian

"There are times when escaping from Alcatraz feels a softer option than defeating the All Blacks in Auckland.

"Perhaps most worrying for the visitors was how they were tactically unpicked by an All Black pack they had hoped to dominate. Instead of relying on little chips over the top from Beauden Barrett to try and discomfort the Lions’ rush defence, Steve Hansen ensured his team took the more direct route, inviting the sprightly Aaron Smith to attack closer to the rucks before his big forwards smashed their way over the gainline.

"The Lions did some heroic and prolonged defending and will take solace from the spectacular length-of-the-field try finished by Sean O’Brien but the reality of their predicament is unavoidable. Barring the mother of all series fightbacks, a 3-0 blackwash is now a looming possibility."

Mick Cleary, The Telegraph UK

"It wasn’t that the Lions were inept. It was that the outcome had a sense of inevitability about it. This was a lap of deep reflection for the Lions. The honour belonged to the All Blacks.

"The Lions will rue their rashness, converting only one from four gilt-edge opportunities, (excepting Webb’s effort), the All Blacks meanwhile hitting a perfect return on their sorties towards the try-line, rookie wing, Rieko Ioane getting two tries, hooker Codie Taylor the other. That was Ioane’s first start while Taylor is not normally first choice. Such riches. Such prowess. Scary."