Lions tour: Chiefs legend Stephen Donald to captain side against British and Irish Lions

Chiefs legend Stephen Donald will skipper an understrength matchday squad in their clash with the British and Irish Lions in Hamilton.

Donald, who kicked the All Blacks to victory in the 2011 Rugby World Cup final, will line up at first five-eighth on Tuesday with Aaron Cruden and Damian McKenzie absent.

Cruden - along with a host of All Blacks regulars including Brodie Retallick, Sam Cane, Anton Lienert-Brown, Nathan Harris and Tawera Kerr-Barlow - has not been named due to Test commitments.

McKenzie, meanwhile, has come out of the Maori All Blacks' 32-10 loss to the Lions on Saturday with a stiff neck and has been ruled out.

As a result, coach Dave Rennie has picked a somewhat inexperienced side to take on the Lions, who are expected to name a mid-week side.

Apart from Donald, only livewire utility back Tim Nanai-Williams - lining up at centre - has more than 30 Super Rugby caps.

Veterans Hikawera Elliot and Liam Messam, meanwhile, will back up from Maori All Blacks duty to start on the bench.

CHIEFS: 15.Shaun Stevenson, 14.Toni Pulu, 13.Tim Nanai-Williams, 12.Johnny Fa'auli, 11.Solomon Alaimalo, 10.Stephen Donald (c), 9.Finlay Christie, 8.Tom Sanders, 7.Lachlan Boshier, 6.Mitchell Brown, 5.Michael Allardice, 4.Dominic Bird, 3.Nepo Laulala, 2.Liam Polwart, 1.Siegried Fisi'ihoi.

Reserves: 16.Hikawera Elliot, 17.Aidan Ross, 18.Atu Moli, 19.Liam Messam, 20.Mitchell Karpik, 21.Jonathan Taumateine, 22.Luteru Laulala, 23.Chase Tiatia.

NZN