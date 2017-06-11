Lions Tour: Highlanders name squad to face British and Irish Lions in Dunedin

All Blacks Liam Coltman, Lima Sopoaga and Waisake Naholo will have an early chance to impress against the British and Irish Lions after being named in the Highlanders team for Tuesday's match in Dunedin.

But the Highlanders will be without experienced duo Aaron Smith and Ben Smith, while Elliot Dixon, Ash Dixon, Joe Wheeler, Rob Thompson and Tom Franklin are also unavailable due to New Zealand Maori commitments.

Highlanders assistant coach Scott McLeod says this match will be a big test for a number of players.

"For some of these guys this will be the biggest rugby day of their careers," says McLeod.

"It is a special moment in any rugby player's life to play against the Lions. It's going to be a massive occasion.

"A lot of our preparation has been done already and we have prepared for the way how we want to play the game."

Kickoff for the match will be at 7:35pm.

Highlanders

1. Daniel Lienert-Brown, 2. Liam Coltman, 3. Siate Tokolahi, 4. Alex Ainley, 5. Jackson Hemopo, 6. Gareth Evans, 7. Dillon Hunt, 8. Luke Whitelock (c), 9. Kayne Hammington, 10. Lima Sopoaga, 11. Tevita Li, 12. Teihorangi Walden, 13. Malakai Fekitoa, 14. Waisake Naholo, 15. Richard Buckman

Reserves: 16. Greg Pleasants-Tate, 17. Aki Seiuli, 18. Siosuia Halanukonuka, 19. Josh Dickson, 20. Jimmy Lentjes, 21. Josh Renton, 22. Marty Banks, 23. Patrick Osborne

Newshub.