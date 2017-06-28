Lions tour: Hurricanes coach Chris Boyd unsatisfied with draw

It was the most exciting game of the British and Irish Lions tour but they and the Hurricanes responded glumly to their 31-31 draw.

The home side's storming finish pleased coach Chris Boyd but their patchy start and some misgivings about French referee Romain Poite - who will control the third Test next week - cast a cloud.

Boyd is adamant his team deserved to win the seven-try spectacle in Wellington, with the Lions having enjoyed a stroke of luck in the scoring of two of their three tries.

"The Hurricanes had the better of the game," Boyd said.

"But neither side will be happy with the draw. It's a bit like kissing your sister really."

Gatland says it was in fact the Hurricanes who were flattered by the final outcome, claiming they were outplayed until scoring two tries in the final 13 minutes to help reel in a 16-point deficit at halftime.

"We've ended up drawing but it's disappointing because we were in so much control of it," Gatland said.

The coaches also had contrasting views over the yellow card shown to impressive lock Iain Henderson with 15 minutes remaining which ignited the late Hurricanes surge.

Gatland noted Poite's sin-bin decision following a tip-tackle by Henderson on Hurricanes fullback Jordie Barrett was originally going to be for a penalty only.

Boyd says he was "horrified" when he heard the same conversation unfolding between match officials.

He was clearly tipped beyond the horizontal, leaving Boyd wondering if Poite might brandish a red card.

"It was probably an orange in my mind," Boyd said.

Meanwhile, Boyd admits to not envying Gatland and his enormous task of succeeding in New Zealand while keeping a large group of players fresh.

The first difficulty is gelling players from four different nations.

Then comes trying manage two teams which are clearly of different standards.

"You're carefully trying to disguise two teams really as one team," Gatland said.

"They'll be talking about wanting to be one team but the reality is there's a Wednesday team and a Saturday team.

"It will be difficult to draw a correlation between the Wednesday team's performances and what you can expect on a Saturday. I don't think the two have anything to do with each other at all.

NZN