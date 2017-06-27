Lions tour: Hurricanes draw with British and Irish Lions in thriller

A powerhouse finish from the Hurricanes wasn't enough to snatch victory from the British and Irish Lions, forcing a 31-31 draw in the tour's final midweek match in Wellington.

A scrappy game burst to life in the second spell as the Super Rugby defending champions fought back from a 16-point halftime deficit, dominating the closing stages when they had a one-man advantage.

A yellow card shown to Irish lock Iain Henderson in the 65th minute was capitalised on as the hosts ran in tries to reserve back Wes Goosen and flanker Vaea Fifita to level the scores.