Lions tour: Jordie Barrett delighted to share All Black spotlight with his brothers

The Barrett clan had plenty to celebrate in rural Taranaki on Thursday night, with three of their own selected for the All Blacks.

Star first five-eighth Beauden, lock Scott and rookie back Jordie were all named by coach Steve Hansen for the three-Test series against the British and Irish Lions, the first sibling trio in history to make the same squad.

If Jordie makes his debut against the Lions, they will also become just the fourth set of three brothers to play for New Zealand.

"It might've been in our wildest aspirations when we were little but I definitely didn't think it'd be a possibility," Jordie said on Thursday.

"A very special moment."

Despite serving as the All Blacks' apprentice on their 2016 end-of-year tour, utility back Jordie insisted the call-up took him by surprise.

He didn't realise he'd been selected until receiving text messages from friends and family while driving to Hurricanes training on Thursday afternoon.

The ice-cool 20-year-old has enjoyed a marvellous breakout campaign with the Canes, playing 13 games across the back line and scoring five tries.

"It was strange a bit, because I knew the announcement was going off at that time - it was a bit of a buzz," Jordie said.

"It was pretty special going on tour last year with the All Blacks and seeing the way they do things, (so) hopefully I get the opportunity.

"I certainly had no expectation I was going to be there - it was out of my control, all I knew I had to worry about was performing each week."

Newshub.