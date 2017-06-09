Lions Tour: Lions assistant coach Graham Rowntree confident Sam Warburton will be fit in time for Test matches

There is uncertainty over when British and Irish Lions captain Sam Warburton will return from an injury sustained in the opening match of their New Zealand tour.

Welsh flanker Warburton was replaced late in the 13-7 win over the Provincial Barbarians in Whangarei last Saturday and wasn't named for either of the two subsequent games.

Assistant coach Graham Rowntree says Warburton is unable to train fully on an ankle injury which responds poorly to sideways movement.

"Sam's working hard, he's just not able to do some of the twisting and turning and off-line running that's required in a high-intensity session," Rowntree said.

"At this point, it's not a long-term issue."

Rowntree was unsure if Warburton will be available for Tuesday's fourth tour match, against the Highlanders in Dunedin.