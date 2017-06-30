Lions tour: Lions can halt Sonny Bill Williams without Ben Te'o, says Warren Gatland

The British and Irish Lions insist they haven't gifted All Black Sonny Bill Williams a saloon passage over the gain line by dropping Ben Te'o for the second Test.

Lions coach Warren Gatland delivered a major tactical statement for Saturday's Test in Wellington by demoting Kiwi-born hard man Te'o to the reserves bench and starting with twin pivots.

Ireland first five-eighth Johnny Sexton pushes Owen Farrell out a spot, with both boasting kicking and tactical skills to attack the All Blacks in a multi-faceted way.

Moments after announcing his team, Gatland raised eyebrows with his assessment of Williams, who waged a tough advantage line with his former NRL sparring partner Te'o.

"We'll have to do a job defensively on Sonny Bill Williams. He came pretty direct against us and got a couple of offloads," he said, unprompted.

Gatland's remark attracted criticism his backline now lacked the muscle to cope with the cross-code star.