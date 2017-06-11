Lions Tour: Lions change it up for Highlanders clash in Dunedin

British and Irish Lions tour captain Sam Warburton has returned from injury to lead a completely overhauled starting team to face the Highlanders in Dunedin.

Flanker Warburton was unavailable for the loss to the Blues and Saturday's win over the Crusaders because of an ankle injury sustained in the tour-opening defeat of the Provincial Barbarians.

First five-eighth Dan Biggar is also available again after passing concussion protocols.

He took a knock to the head during the Blues match but is cleared to start outside Welsh team-mate and halfback Rhys Webb.

The two players who left the Crusaders match with head knocks - fullback Stuart Hogg and centre Jonathan Davies - haven't been named in the squad.

The XV announced by coach Warren Gatland features none of the starters from the tour-reviving 12-3 defeat of the Crusaders in Christchurch.

Every starting player is making their second start of the tour.

"Each game is a chance for individuals to shine but more importantly it's about a collective performance," Gatland said.

"We were obviously pleased with the win against the Crusaders, especially our defence and game management, but we know the Highlanders will be another massive test for us as a squad."

Ireland's New Zealand back Jared Payne is at fullback after playing centre against the Blues.

English flanker James Haskell will line up against a Highlanders team he represented in 2012 and 2013.

English first five-eighth Owen Farrell, a standout performer against the Crusaders, is included on the reserves bench.

1. Joe Marler. 2. Rory Best, 3. Kyle Sinckler, 4. Courtney Lawes, 5. v, 6. James Haskell, 7. Sam Warburton (c), 8. CJ Stander, 9. Rhys Webb, 10. Dan Biggar, 11. Tommy Seymour, 12. Robbie Henshaw, 13. Jonathan Joseph, 14. Jack Nowell, 15. Jared Payne

Reserves: 16. Ken Owens, 17. Jack McGrath, 18. Dan Cole, 19. Alun Wyn Jones, 20. Justin Tipuric, 21. Greig Laidlaw, 22. Owen Farrell, 23. Elliot Daly

NZN