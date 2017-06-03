Lions tour: Lions claim first win of the tour but not without a fight

The British and Irish Lions have begun their 10-match tour of New Zealand with a win, but there'll be little celebration from coach Warren Gatland and his squad as they struggled to a 13-7 victory over the Provincial Barbarians.

The local selection, made up of unheralded players, showed far more cohesion and overall desire than the tourists, who looked nervous and disjointed in almost every area of the game apart from a predictable solid scrum.

Second-five Ben Te'o was one of the few Lions to showcase his skills with a strong running game and several one-handed pop passes, and could be the man to fill the number 12 jersey for the test matches.

The back-three for the Provincial Barbarians were impressive, particularly fullback Luteru Laulala and left-winger Sevu Reece, while Northland lock Josh Goodhue was also outstanding.

It was a nervous beginning for Warren Gatland's team and a sign of things to come, missing the kick-off reception as Provincial Barbarians dominated possession for the opening five minutes of the match.