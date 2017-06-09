Lions Tour: Lions ready to tackle Crusaders in physical clash in Christchurch

The British and Irish Lions have just over two weeks to meet a lofty target on their tour of New Zealand.

To field the premier forward pack in world rugby.

Lions and England assistant coach Steve Borthwick laid down that challenge before the tourists left home shores, explaining Test success would only be built on bettering the All Blacks up front.

So locking horns with the powerhouse Crusaders pack in Christchurch on Saturday provides a perfect gauge.

English hooker Jamie George believes progress was made up front in Wednesday's 22-16 loss to the Blues, from their opening loss to the Provincial Barbarians.

However, he admits there is still ample room for improvement.

"New Zealand have been the best side in the world for a long time," George said.

"All along, Steve said to us if we want to win this Test series we've got to become the best pack in the world.

"It's a big statement but one that's needed if we're going to be successful."

George is one of 11 players making their first start of the tour.