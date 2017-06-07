Lions tour: Lions suffer first loss of tour against Blues

A scintillating try from the Blues with six minutes on the clock has seen them claim the scalp of the British and Irish Lions, 22-16 in front of a big Eden Park crowd.

Number eight Steven Luatua popped an offload out the back door to put second-five Sonny Bill Williams through a gap, who in turn produced another offload to replacement first-five Ihaia West who swerved his way past fullback Leigh Halfpenny to score the decisive try.

The Lions had a chance to win the game in the dying moments with a five metre line-out, but they missed the mark as the Blues kicked the ball out for an historic victory.

The Lions’ scrum was once again their most impressive trait with second-rowers Maro Itoje and Courtney Lawes putting their hands up as the tourist’s premier locking combination with solid all-round performances.

Blues winger Rieko Ioane did everything he could to be included the All Blacks squad of 33, while Luatua continued his good form this season with plenty of big tackles, hard runs, and good work at the breakdown which should also see him called-up.