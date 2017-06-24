Lions tour: Live updates - All Blacks vs British and Irish Lions – First Test

All Blacks: 30 British and Irish Lions: 15

Full time: 3 tries to 2 in the end..but a comfortable win on the scoreboard for the world champions....the big difference in the game was All Blacks ability to finish their limited chances and also Barrett's goal kicking was on-point. the Lions would be very frustrated at their lack of ability to finish chances..they probaly should have scored two in the first 10 of the second forty but couldn't get the job done and their discipline was awful....great game and the Lions are not out of this series my any means. thanks for your company tonight.

81mins: Try Lions – Rhys Webb - That was well done..good lineout drive..a couple pick and goes and then the replacement halfback crashes over to score the Lions second try..Farrell adds the two and the game is over.

79mins: Final play coming up..lineout 5m for the Lions..they will look to finish on a positive note.

78mins: Lions on attack inside the ABs 22..Watson looking dangerous everytime he touches the ball..Barrett goes for the intercept but he knocks it on..scrum on the ABs 22 for the visitors.

76mins: The atmosphere has been drained out of Eden Park by the last 20 minutes…The All Blacks just too good..game getting a little messy..interesting penalty count…11-6 to the All Blacks.

73mins: The scoreline doesn't reflect how close this could and should have been..Lions had three chances in the opening 10 mins of the second half but weren't good enough to put the All Blacks away…

70mins: Try All Blacks – Rieko Ioane - TJ with the box kick..Davies makes a mess of it..Ioane picks it up an runs away from two defenders to score the game-sealer. Great stuff. Barrett stays perfect with the boot…30-8 now.

69mins: Sam Whitelock with the lineout steal this time but Perenara's clearing kick is charged..it floats into touch..defensive scrum for the ABs.

67mins: Lions earn a penalty..Sam Cane tackling a player off the ball..lineout for the lions on the ABs 5m..They must score a 7-pointer here.

66mins: Nothing comes of that..Itoje with a superb leap at the lineout..Murray clears..Lineout ABs on the Lions 10m line.

65mins: All Blacks go close again..relentless from the All Black ball runners…Barrett almost gets there but loses the ball forward…that was all under advantage though..penalty for the ABs and they will opt for the lineout 5m.

62mins: Watson makes a mistake inside his own half..wayward pass from Farrell to be fair..All Blacks have a scrum 25m out..they are squeezing the Lions tonight.

60mins: Penalty goal All Blacks - All Blacks hot on attack..great ball retention…Savea goes close..playing under advantage for offside play and an SBE knock on leads to Barrett knocking over the three-points…15-point lead.

59mins: A ton of replacements on the park now..Sexton, Warburton and a new front row for the Lions….All Blacks have called on Perenara, and both replacement props.

58mins : Mistake from George Kruis in midfield..that was not good. Scrum ABs on halfway…Big 10 mins coming up now…ABs could put the game to bed with the next score.

55mins:Try All Blacks : Rieko Ioane – TMO will look at a possible knock on from Read.No knock on at the base of the scrum…All Blacks playing under penalty advantage…Smith with a bullet pass out to Cruden..huge number…Dagg finds Ioane and he crashes over..ABs only chance of the half and they score..clinical. Barrett adds the two-points. Tough road back now for the visitors.

53mins: All Blacks not making too many dents here..SBW with a nice little run but can't offload…12 phases so far..Te'o goes for an intercept but knocks the ball on..that would have been curtains.. a dead set 7 pointer.

52mins: SBW with the grubber that is collected well by Liam Williams but his kick is awful and the ABs have a lineout on the Lions 10m line.

51mins: Cross kick from Cruden..It's straight to Watson but he can't handle and the ball heads into touch..ABs take it quickly.

49mins: Rain is pelting down at the moment. Lions with the ball just inside their own half as Murray with another box kick but it's too far and Barrett clears.

47mins: Another All Blacks mistake..Sam Cane this time…it was Kaino who came off for Savea..great play from Aaron Smith sets Ioane free down the touchline..they shift the ball into midfield where Cane loses it..great tackle from O'Mahony. Scrum Lions on theor own 22. Itoje on for Alun-Wyn Jones.