Lions tour: Opinion - Four areas the All Blacks need to improve

OPINION: Friday's drubbing of a physical Samoan team was outrageous at times with the All Blacks' ball handling and running skills on show for all to see.

But in terms of areas to improve ahead of the first Test, what can Steve Hansen & co take from it?

Plenty… Take a look.

1. Protecting the ball at the base of the ruck

If you look at the image below, you can see the All Blacks have a breakdown just outside their 22m. One of the All Blacks forwards has been committed to the ruck to assist the tackled player.

In haste to set up their channel pods, Aaron Smith is left isolated at the back of the ruck.

His isolation leaves the All Blacks vulnerable to a counter ruck or him getting pinned from the fringe defence. That could subsequently destabilise the ball, making the delivery to the back slow, putting the backs on the back foot.