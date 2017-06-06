Lions tour: Players hold minute's silence for UK attacks

The Lions have held a minute's silence before their training session in Auckland on Tuesday, in honour of the victims of the London and the Manchester terrorist attacks.

Playing against the New Zealand Provincial Barbarians in Whangarei on Saturday, the Lions were in Waitangi when they heard about the tragic events in London where seven people were killed and more than 40 were injured.

Lions captain Sam Warburton told media on Sunday the incidents would weigh heavily on the minds of the team.

"We just wanted to wish all those involved all the best wishes from the Lions players and management and just that our thoughts are always with the people back home in Britain and Ireland.

"So our thoughts and sympathies go out to the families of the people involved in that incident.

"In future performances and wins, we'll dedicate to those who have been involved and I guess we can play a small part in trying to cheer a majority of the nation up by trying to be successful over here."

