Lions Tour: Ryan Crotty in doubt for remainder of Test series with hamstring injury

All Blacks midfielder Ryan Crotty might have played the last of his rugby against the British and Irish Lions after suffering a first-half hamstring injury in his side's 30-15 first-Test victory.

The Crusaders' ace hobbled off in the 33rd minute of Saturday's Eden Park match after a bustling run through the Lions' defence, and looked in pain.

He's been diagnosed with a hamstring strain and won't play in next Saturday's second Test in Wellington - with Anton Lienert-Brown likely to replace him.

The 28-year-old is also unlikely for the third Test.

The injury will prolong injury back-up Jack Goodhue's time in the All Blacks' environment, called in by coach Steve Hansen as cover for Crotty.

"Jack will just stay with us and we'll try and get Ryan ready, maybe, for the last Test, if we're lucky," Hansen told reporters.

The situation was similarly unclear for star fullback Ben Smith, who went off in the 26th minute after failing a concussion test - forcing Beauden Barrett back to fullback kandreserve Aaron Cruden in at first-five.

Smith will go through the relevant protocols this week.

The news was rosier for the Lions, who had bumps and bruises but no injuries to concern coach Warren Gatland.

