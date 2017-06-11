Lions Tour: Sir Graham Henry believes the Lions need to stick to what they know best for All Blacks Test series

of play in their opening three games of their New Zealand tour.

In three matches, the tourists have scored two tries and only scored a combined 41 points in the process, which has caused New Zealand fans to attack the Lions style of play.

But Henry - who coached the Lions in 2001 told RadioLIVE's Sunday sport that they must stick to what they know best if they are to compete with the All Blacks in the three-match Test series.

"The Europeans play a different game to us. They have to because they play in different conditions," Henry told Radio Live.

"Some New Zealanders think they need to play like the All Blacks, but what they need to do is play how they normally play and they can win playing their game.

"It might not be exciting to the public eye but it is a good way to play it if that is how you were brought up that way.

"They played poorly against the Barbarians who are young kids with lots of passion. They got better against the Blues but couldn't get the job done and they got better again on Saturday.

"They have only played three games and some guys have never played together before so it takes time to get to know each other and play with each other."

Henry also lauded the performance of halfback Conor Murray and Captain Alun Wyn Jones.