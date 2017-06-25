Lions tour: Social media reacts to All Black first Test win over the British and Irish Lions

Here is how twitter reacted to the All Blacks win over the British and Irish Lions.
Former Scotland halfback Rory Lawson said the All Blacks made the most of their limited chances.
He also called Kieran Read a Lion.
Former England and Lions Hooker Brian Moore was disappointed with how the Lions played.
Former Springbok speedster Breyton Paulse was impressed with the All Blacks.
Piers Morgan must be a psychic.
Referee Jaco Peyper was criticised on social media but referee great Jonathan Kaplan thought otherwise.
South African cricketer Robin John Peterson thinks the All Blacks are the greatest thing on earth.
So does Kevin Peterson.
SBW shows some love for Rieko Ioane.
He is not the only one.
Some former All Blacks probably wish they were out on the field.
Even the cricketing greats were watching.
Newshub.