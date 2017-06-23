Lions tour: The All Blacks starting XV – What you need to know

Consistently one of their best. Positional play and counter-attack will be critical if the Lions kick as much as expected.

14 Israel Dagg - 29, 62 Tests

High balls are his specialty. Brilliant last year but needs a big Test to keep Waisake Naholo at bay.

13 Ryan Crotty - 28, 26 Tests

Coach Hansen values his sense and sensibility at the start of a tight Test. Ousts the less experienced Anton Lienert-Brown.

12 Sonny Bill Williams - 31, 34 Tests