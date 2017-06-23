Lions tour: The All Blacks starting XV – What you need to know

15 Ben Smith - 31, 61 Tests
Consistently one of their best. Positional play and counter-attack will be critical if the Lions kick as much as expected.
14 Israel Dagg - 29, 62 Tests
High balls are his specialty. Brilliant last year but needs a big Test to keep Waisake Naholo at bay.
13 Ryan Crotty - 28, 26 Tests
Coach Hansen values his sense and sensibility at the start of a tight Test. Ousts the less experienced Anton Lienert-Brown.
12 Sonny Bill Williams - 31, 34 Tests
Offloads will be one way to breach the tourists' red wall and there's not really anyone better at that.
11 Rieko Ioane - 20, 2 Tests
How are the nerves? Shock promotion to replace a try-scoring machine. A Test start was always coming but this is a big stage.
10 Beauden Barrett - 26, 50 Tests
Game-breaker extraordinaire, could have the same influence as Dan Carter 12 years ago. Will hope the goalkicking radar is attuned.
9 Aaron Smith - 28, 59 Tests
Still feeling around for his best. Keeps Perenara benched because of a rapid pass which could be deadly with quick ball.
8 Kieran Read - 31, 97 Tests
World class and fit again. Big question - can he hit the ground running after months out like his captaincy predecessor used to.
7 Sam Cane - 25, 41 Tests
Steady if unspectacular this year, will have his hands full disrupting the methodical Lions breakdown work.
6 Jerome Kaino - 34, 78 Tests
Another not long back from injury but important he can impose himself on the muscular tourists, who have munched most Kiwi packs so far.
5 Sam Whitelock - 28, 85 Tests
As always, leads the aerial assault in a Test where possession will be nine- tenths of the law.
4 Brodie Retallick - 26, 61 Tests
Looked right back to his rampaging best against Samoa, doing a bit of everything. Collisions await.
3 Owen Franks - 29, 91 Tests
Won't be happy at what happened in Christchurch, when the Lions schooled the Crusaders tactically in the tight.
2 Codie Taylor - 26, 16 Tests
The same motivation as Franks and plenty to prove to those who reckon he's not in the same class as the injured Dane Coles.
1 Joe Moody - 28, 25 Tests
Faces one of the sternest scrum examinations of a relatively short but successful Test career.
