Lions tour: The British and Irish Lions starting XV – What you need to know

15 Liam Williams - 26, 38 Tests

The closest thing to a free-spirited in what is a highly-structured starting side. Ousts metronomic goalkicker Leigh Halfpenny.

14 Anthony Watson - 23, 26 Tests

A sharp and direct runner who will want to test the defensive prowess of 20-year-old rookie opposite Rieko Ioane.

13 Jonathan Davies - 29, 64 Tests

A favourite of coach Gatland. Has played just 109 minutes on tour after overcoming a head knock but is a proven solid performer.

12 Ben Te'o - 30, 8 Tests