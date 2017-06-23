Lions tour: The British and Irish Lions starting XV – What you need to know

15 Liam Williams - 26, 38 Tests
The closest thing to a free-spirited in what is a highly-structured starting side. Ousts metronomic goalkicker Leigh Halfpenny.
14 Anthony Watson - 23, 26 Tests
A sharp and direct runner who will want to test the defensive prowess of 20-year-old rookie opposite Rieko Ioane.
13 Jonathan Davies - 29, 64 Tests
A favourite of coach Gatland. Has played just 109 minutes on tour after overcoming a head knock but is a proven solid performer.
12 Ben Te'o - 30, 8 Tests
Very quick to find his feet after switching from league, transferring his power game across. Clash with SBW is one to savour.
11 Elliot Daly - 24, 13 Tests
Versatile and skilled, has leapfrogged an out-of-touch George North.
10 Owen Farrell - 25, 52 Tests
Without doubt a match-winner, boasting more than just a highly-regarded kicking game in his kitbag. Only limited time at pivot on tour though.
9 Conor Murray - 28, 58 Tests
Bombs away. Towering Murray box kicks are sure to feature in the tense opening exchanges, as they did to deadly affect for Ireland in Chicago.
8 Toby Faletau - 26, 66 Tests
Some are calling him the player of the tour so far. Has ridiculed the pre-tour critique by Zinzan Brooke with a series of quality outings.
7 Sean O'Brien - 30, 49 Tests
Sheer weight of form has shut out tour captain Sam Warburton. No sign at all of the injuries that dogged him pre-tour.
6 Peter O'Mahony - 27, 40 Tests
Nobody's choice as Test skipper when the tour kicked off, has established himself as an aggressive and world-class forward.
5 George Kruis - 27, 20 Tests
No-nonsense lineout leader who has shut out strong lock contenders such as English compatriots Courtney Lawes and Majo Itoje.
4 Alun Wyn Jones - 31, 110 Tests
Skipper in the triumphant third Test in Australia four years ago. Still a hugely respected leader and the only centurion in either team.
3 Tadgh Furlong - 24, 16 Tests
Rising star of European front row play, who burst on the scene for Ireland against the All Blacks last November.
2 Jamie George - 26, 17 Tests
Yet to start a Test for England yet was funnelled quickly into the Saturday team. Part of a young and lively front row.
1 Mako Vunipola - 26, 42 Tests
Genuine contender as the world's premier prop. Among the best of the tourists so far and his clash with Owen Franks should be a cracker.
