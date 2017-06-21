Lions tour: Tourists riding wave of momentum heading into Test series with All Blacks

British and Irish Lions coach Warren Gatland believes his side is riding a small wave of momentum as the first Test against the All Blacks approaches.

The Lions put away a limp Chiefs side 34-6 in Hamilton on Tuesday, and off the back of a dominant display against the Maori All Blacks on Saturday the tourists have kick-started their campaign.

The former Waikato representative said those two wins have brought a ton of confidence into the camp ahead of three Tests against the world champions in three-weeks.

"The group went out and put in a commanding performance and in the changing room everyone recognizes just what it meant to win back to back games," Gatland said.

After two midweek losses to the Blues and Highlanders respectively, Gatland said it was not only important for that squad's state of mind heading into what awaits them, but for the players involved in the earlier loses, it was a must-win game.

"The players had spoken of the disappointment of being ahead after 70 minutes of both those games.

"The result tonight was the first priority with the performance coming after that.

"I think we got a little bit of both against the Chiefs, so I was pretty happy about that."

The tourists looked noticeably more clinical on attack, scoring two outstanding second-half tries including a 90-metre effort that involved nine players, and a brilliant piece of counter-attack rugby that resulted in a five-pointer for centre Jared Payne.

Gatland noted that he always felt their flare would come with time.