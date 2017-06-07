Lions tour: Win over Lions won't bring redemption to Blues' season - James Parsons

A historic win over the British and Irish Lions won't mend the Blues' poor Super Rugby season according to captain James Parsons.

The Auckland-based Super Rugby franchise is out of playoff contention with one-game to play, but they have an opportunity to knock off the tourists at Eden Park tonight.

Parsons said if they will be delighted if they get a positive result, but in no way will it rectify what has been a disappointing season.

"Redemption for us will come in performing next year and getting into the [Super Rugby] finals," said Parsons.

"At the end of the day we are a Super Rugby side and we want to be in the playoffs. That is something we haven't achieved. We need to get better in our conference to give ourselves the best opportunity.

"It's a one-off opportunity to hang your hat on."

The two-Test All Black acknowledged that the Provincial Barbarians side set the bar high with their passionate performance in their narrow loss to the Lions in the tour opener.

And it is up to the Blues to match that passion in front of their home crowd at Eden Park.

"There is always a sense of responsibility when you put on the Blues jersey to do it justice and set a high standard.

"The Barbarians set a high standard for the start of the tour, we have to back that up against a pretty formidable Lions side, but it's a great opportunity to for some of us to show that we can handle international level footy."

It won't be the first time Parsons has experienced the Lions up close.

The 30-year-old was a spectator with his father in 2005 when the All Blacks won the first Test in Christchurch.

The hooker reflected on that experience with fond memories.

"It was a great day, obviously the All Blacks played well - I really relished the whole occasion.

"To be part of it now, I'm pretty excited."

Tonight's match is the first time the Lions will face a New Zealand Super Rugby franchise and will kick off at 7.35.

Newshub.