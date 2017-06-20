Lions tour: Opinion - Time to give Augustine Pulu his chance in black

OPINION: There's a situation brewing in New Zealand rugby that begs the rather fortunate question: What do we do with all our talent?

It's a fair question, and one which I'm really glad I don't have to answer.

But the selection headache taking place in several key positions is stirring debate among the All Blacks toughest selectors: The New Zealand public.

Halfback is one of those positions which realistically any one of three players could start in. The depth of nines in New Zealand rugby is high at the moment, and selection there is now more widespread than simply "Who backs up Aaron Smith?"

While Smith has been the clear choice over the past few years, TJ Perenara has showed he can just as easily do the job as the starter.

When Aaron Smith had an unfortunate off field incident last year, Perenara took his opportunity to start with both hands, eventually keeping Smith on the bench for a large part of last years end of year tour.