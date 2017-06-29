Opinion: All Blacks coach Steve Hansen teaching Lions counterpart Warren Gatland a lesson

OPINION: Don't worry too much Warren Gatland, you're not the only one who's been caught by surprise by All Blacks coach Steve Hansen.

After 13 years with the team you'd think that Hansen would become somewhat predictable, but his selections and tactics during this British and Irish Lions tour have shown there's plenty of life in the big dog yet.

For a man who everyone suggests is extremely loyal with his selections, no one predicted he'd drop try-scoring freak Julian Savea ahead of the first Test for a guy who hadn't even started a Test match before.

But the selection proved to be a master-stroke, as it often is with Hansen, as Rieko Ioane scored two tries and delivered on the faith that was shown to him on one of rugby's biggest stages.

Now Hansen's given Hurricanes wrecking-ball Ngani Laumape a chance to make his Test debut off the bench in Wellington on Saturday night based on his blockbusting outing on Tuesday night.

No one picked that either, but it's a great message that Hansen's sending to his squad: if you perform well, you'll get picked no matter what your past record suggests.

It must've been tempting to put Beauden Barrett back at fullback and go with Aaron Cruden at first-five for the second test in what would be a safety-first option.

Not Hansen though.