Opinion: Three All Blacks with a point to prove against Samoa

Halfback is the obvious place to start, with Aaron Smith given the first opportunity in the number nine jersey against Manu Samoa at Eden Park.

It must've been a tight call for coach Steve Hansen and the selectors to overlook incumbent TJ Perenara, who has an established combination with first-five Beauden Barrett and rose to number one in the halfback rankings during the end-of-year tour while Smith was battling his off-field issues.

But with the British and Irish Lions showing exceptional line speed on defence during their matches so far, it's Smith's faster pass that could be the key to unleashing the All Blacks' backline against the tourists.

It wasn't long ago that the 58-Test Highlander was regarded as the best in the world in his position, but that honour now belongs to Lions and Ireland halfback Conor Murray, and Smith will need to remind the selectors that he's still the man to go to with a big performance against Samoa.

Israel Dagg