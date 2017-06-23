'Quite drunk' Aucklander assaults Lions tour leader John Spencer - report

The manager of the Lions tour has been the victim of verbal abuse and a minor assault at a high-end restaurant in Auckland's CBD, according to a report.

John Spencer was dining with his wife and a family friend at Depot on Federal St on Wednesday night when things started to get out of hand.

The Daily Mail reports that a Kiwi, who was labelled "quite drunk" by an unnamed source, approached 69-year-old Spencer and became aggressive with him.

While he was not wearing Lions attire, someone recognised Spencer and asked him for a photograph - but another man came in and began to push him, according to the report.

Spencer allegedly pushed the man back before asking to be left alone.

The Lions have not made any complaint over the incident.

Newshub.