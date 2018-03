All Blacks coach Steve Hansen has sought to end his on-going feud with British and Irish Lions counterpart Warren Gatland, blaming "outside influences" for beating their exchanges into headlines.

The pair have publicly goaded each other over team selections, illegal tactics and the integrity of their players.

But two days out from a potential series decoder in Wellington,  they're both playing down any perceived bad blood.

