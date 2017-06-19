Lions tour: Warren Gatland set to meet with Test referee about player 'blocking'

All Blacks flanker Jerome Kaino has rubbished Warren Gatland's claims that blocking runners is specifically a tactic used by New Zealand sides.

On Sunday, the Lions coach raised more eyebrows after claiming he'd meet referee Jaco Peyper before Saturday's first Test to discuss his concern of players being blocked illegally.

But Kaino said Kiwi teams weren't doing anything other countries weren't.

"I don't think it's just New Zealand teams," Kaino said.

"I think every other team they play fine margins within the rules."

Lions half Conor Murray has emerged as one of the team's key players in the kicking department.

In both games he's played, Murray's led the general play kicking states with his trademark box kick. In the Crusaders game alone, Murray had 10 more kicks than that of his first five partner.