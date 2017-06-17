Lions tour: Warren Gatland to call in extra players to cover injuries: report

British and Irish Lions coach Warren Gatland is poised to call in up to six extra players for the final three weeks of their tour of New Zealand to lessen the burden on the team he expects to play the Tests, according to British media reports.

All Blacks coach Steve Hansen had said on Thursday that he suspected Gatland was about to expand his squad in order to give him the opportunity to run two separate teams for the crunch end of the tour.

British media said on Friday that Gatland, who had suggested last year he would expand his squad while in New Zealand, was waiting until after the Tests in the southern hemisphere this weekend before he made the announcement.

Wales beat Tonga 24-7 in Auckland on Friday, while Scotland play Australia in Sydney on Saturday. Ireland are in Japan.

England are in Argentina but due to time zones, any of their players would probably not arrive in New Zealand before Tuesday. Scotland fullback Stuart Hogg has already had to return home after he broke his cheekbone in an accidental collision with teammate Conor Murray, while lock Courtney Lawes failed concussion checks against the Otago Highlanders on Tuesday.