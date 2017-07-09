Bill English bops head to Run DMC at All Blacks, Lions Test

Deputy Prime Minister Paula Bennett has posted a video of Prime Minister Bill English "having a moment" at Saturday night's big game.
Posted on Facebook, the video shows Mr English bopping his head in time with hip-hop group Run-D.M.C.'s song 'It's Like That'.
With more than 30,000 views, reactions ranged from one commenter impressed with the Prime Minister "getting in the spirit of" the tune to another wondering "whether he had nodded off".
The final Test match between the British and Irish Lions and the All Blacks ended in a draw on Saturday night.
Newshub.