British and Irish Lions prop Kyle Sinckler arrested during night out in Auckland following final Test

British and Irish Lions prop Kyle Sinckler rounded out his tour of New Zealand by being arrested while out in the town in Auckland on Saturday night.

The 24-year-old Englishman was involved in what police described as a "minor disorder" early on Sunday morning.

"A male was placed under arrest but was not charged after further inquiries established that the incident did not warrant prosecution," said police in a statement released Tuesday morning.

Officers escorted Sinckler back to his hotel after the incident which took place around 3am on Galway St.

The front-rower has previously acknowledged his on-going anger management issues, and was involved in a scuffle with All Blacks halfback TJ Perenara in the dying moments of the second Test in Wellington which extended beyond the field.

The Lions squad has since left the country to return home following their drawn series with the All Blacks.

