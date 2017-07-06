Lions Tour 2017: Jordie Barrett and Ngani Laumape called into All Blacks side for decider

Hurricanes duo Jordie Barrett and Ngani Laumape will make their first starts for the All Blacks in Saturday’s deciding Test against the British and Irish Lions at Eden Park.
Twenty-year-old Barrett, who made his only other Test appearance off the bench against Manu Samoa last month, starts at fullback while Laumape, who debuted last week, takes the place of suspended second-five Sonny Bill Williams.
Israel Dagg reverts back to the right-wing while 53-Test winger Julian Savea returns to the number 11 jersey having missed selection for the first three Tests of the season as Rieko Ioane drops out of the match-day 23.
Highlanders centre Malakai Fekitoa is in the reserves having been called into the squad this week for Williams and fellow midfielder Ryan Crotty who has a hamstring injury.
It's an otherwise unchanged team from the side that lost the second Test in Wellington and coach Steve Hansen's predicting a monumental match.
"It's the series we expected it to be, as the Lions have quality players. It now comes down to this Saturday - the winner takes all - and that's create its own unique pressures and it's going to be interesting to see how both sides cope with it."
Captain Kieran Read will become the seventh All Blacks centurion in his 100th Test and 25th as captain, joining Richie McCaw, Keven Mealamu, Tony Woodcock, Daniel Carter, Ma'a Nonu, and Mils Muliaina in the exclusive club.
"His playing ability speaks for itself and inspires others, and he now joins a unique group of special All Blacks." said Hansen.
Prop Charlie Faumuina and first-five Aaron Cruden are set to make their 50th Test appearances from the bench.
All Blacks team for the third Test against the British and Irish Lions (test caps in brackets):
1. Joe Moody (27)
2. Codie Taylor (18)
3. Owen Franks (93)
4. Brodie Retallick (63)
5. Samuel Whitelock (87)
6. Jerome Kaino (80)
7. Sam Cane (43)
8. Kieran Read (99) - Captain
9. Aaron Smith (61)
10. Beauden Barrett (52)
11. Julian Savea (53)
12. Ngani Laumape (1)
13. Anton Lienert-Brown (12)
14. Israel Dagg (64)
15. Jordie Barrett (1)
16. Nathan Harris (7)
17. Wyatt Crockett (61)
18. Charlie Faumuina (49)
19. Scott Barrett (7)
20. Ardie Savea (15)
21. TJ Perenara (32)
22. Aaron Cruden (49)
23. Malakai Fekitoa (23)
Newshub.