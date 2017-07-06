Lions Tour 2017: Jordie Barrett and Ngani Laumape called into All Blacks side for decider

Hurricanes duo Jordie Barrett and Ngani Laumape will make their first starts for the All Blacks in Saturday’s deciding Test against the British and Irish Lions at Eden Park.

Twenty-year-old Barrett, who made his only other Test appearance off the bench against Manu Samoa last month, starts at fullback while Laumape, who debuted last week, takes the place of suspended second-five Sonny Bill Williams.

Israel Dagg reverts back to the right-wing while 53-Test winger Julian Savea returns to the number 11 jersey having missed selection for the first three Tests of the season as Rieko Ioane drops out of the match-day 23.

Highlanders centre Malakai Fekitoa is in the reserves having been called into the squad this week for Williams and fellow midfielder Ryan Crotty who has a hamstring injury.