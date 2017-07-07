Lions Tour 2017: Tourists confident ahead of third Test

There's something different about the Lions fans this time round - they really, really - like their odds to win on Saturday night.

The TAB disagrees, its paying $4.60 for a Lions win and the All Blacks are at $1.20.

Tour operators say there'll be slightly more visitors in New Zealand for the final Test - with many just here for the weekend.

"Sixty hours of flying for 80 minutes of rugby to see history made," one fan said.

"We thought we'll aim for the last one and hope for the best. It's worked out nicely!"

And they're trying every trick in the book to get under the skin of the locals.

"I think Steve Hansen's lost his bottle. And he's finally lost it. He's taken two of his best wingers out of the park, and a rookie at fullback," another fan said.

Though some die-hard Kiwis came through with a solid response with some hard-core fans making their way up to Eden Rugby club - where Lions fans faced off in a friendly match against All Blacks fans, a game won by the Kiwis.

Newshub.