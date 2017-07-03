Lions tour: All Blacks halfback Aaron Smith embracing the challenge of a series decider against the Lions

Despite the pressure of an expectant home crowd craving revenge, Aaron Smith is embracing the challenge of the winner-takes-all third Test at Eden Park.

The All Blacks lost for the first time at home since 2009 on Saturday night, with the British and Irish Lions prevailing 24-21 in an enthralling contest in Wellington.

That result has given the tourists a swagger many Kiwi pundits and fans didn't expect to see and the expectation of an All Black reply will be immense come kick-off.

Smith is fizzing ahead of the series decider, the All Blacks halfback whishing the game would come sooner.

"It's what you play rugby for, these big games," Smith told reporters in Auckland.

"I could play today, that's how ready I am.

"These are the ones you remember. It's going to be a long week in terms of prep but it will be all worth it if we are able to go out there and play our brand of footy, and if it's enough then it's enough."

The All Blacks have been outscored four tries to three by the tourists and that's something that hasn't escaped the thoughts of Lions coach Warren Gatland.

The 53-year-old noted that the All Blacks hadn't really stressed his side's defensive structure in either Test match, pointing to his own team's mistakes that led to the All Blacks' five-pointers in the first Test.

Smith's retort to Gatland's comment suggests the All Blacks don't think too much of that assertion.

"He can say all the things he wants, we are just focused on what we can do. We showed glimpses of that in Test one and we need to get back to that," Smith said.