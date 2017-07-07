Lions tour: Anthony Watson accepts apology from All Blacks midfielder Sonny Bill Williams

Sonny Bill Williams isn't a malicious player, Lions wing Anthony Watson says, confirming the All Blacks midfielder apologised to him after last weekend's shoulder charge in the second Test.

Williams was red-carded for the 25th-minute incident, subsequently receiving a four-week ban for his sending off during the All Blacks' 24-21 loss in Wellington.

Watson told the Press Association Williams had been in touch to apologise, and had assured him there was no ill-intent in the tackle.

"He messaged me on Twitter to say there was no intention, and I don't doubt that," Watson said.

