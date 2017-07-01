Lions tour: British and Irish Lions trump 14-man All Blacks 24-21 in Wellington

The British and Irish Lions have stormed home on the back of a one-man advantage to beat the All Blacks 24-21 and level the series 1-1.

Reduced to 14 men after Sonny Bill Williams was shown a red card in the 25th minute, the world champions looked like pulling off a famous win on Saturday night when they pulled nine points clear midway through the second half.

However, two tries in the final quarter and a decisive penalty to Owen Farrell with three minutes remaining ensures the series will go to a decider in Auckland.

The result ends a world record winning home record streak that stretched back 47 Tests since 2009 for the All Blacks.

It was also their first loss in Wellington in 17 Tests.