Lions tour: British and Irish media react to the Lions' second Test win over the All Blacks

The British and Irish Lions prevailed over a 14-man All Blacks squad to tie the three match Test series.

Setting up a third and deciding Test in Auckland, they will attempt to do something a side has not done against the All Blacks for 24 years.

However, the British media are spending their time basking in the glory. Writing in the UK's Daily Mail, Sir Clive Woodward praised the composite team on their ability to outpace the All Blacks.

"The Lions were at their very best on Saturday when they started to play with tempo and trust their running and handling ability. It takes a huge amount of self-belief but they are beginning to realise that New Zealand are actually at their least comfortable when you play at the pace - or even higher - at which they usually prefer to operate," Woodward said.

"The Sexton/Farrell pairing doesn't come without risk and you could see New Zealand wanted to exploit it by sending the their big runners down that channel, but the Lions just about coped, often placing Sean O'Brien there to help out.

He also included a couple of tips for Gatland.

"Alun Wyn Jones put in a fine shift on Saturday but it is time for the Lions to go for the jugular and start with Courtney Lawes alongside Maro Itoje. Lawes made the predicted impact when he came off the bench and, like Itoje, is a great athlete."

The BBC's Tom Fordyce more complimented the Lions' ability to win ugly.

"This 24-21 win over the All Blacks was far from flawless. It was defined by errors as much audacity, by tension more than relentless brilliance. It may also prove critical long after this series has been decided and whichever way next Saturday's decider goes," Fordyce wrote.