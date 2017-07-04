Lions tour: British media see the dark side in All Blacks

British media have ramped things up ahead of the series deciding test against the All Blacks in Auckland this Saturday.
The Times has published an article featuring coach Steve Hansen "before kick-off" last Saturday, showing his usual emotionless expression.
Then, a picture of Hansen from "after [the] final whistle" which is actually a picture of the infamous evil master The Emperor from the Star Wars films, equally as emotionless and suggesting Hansen as some sort of villian.
The Emperor is known as the most sadistic, power-hungry and sinister character in the Star Wars universe.
British media have lapped up the opportunity to shoot down the All Blacks following the Lions historic 24 - 21 win in Wellington last weekend.
UK tabloid The Sun gave All Blacks coach Steve Hansen the clown treatment, printing a picture of him wearing a clown nose and being hit with a "humble pie" throwing by Lions coach Warren Gatland after forcing the series decider.
Throughout the tour there has been an on-going spat between both the Lions and the All Blacks and sections of the British and New Zealand media.
BBC Sonny Bill balls up
A more innocent gaffe from BBC Wales has led to more unwanted attention on social media for the All Black centre.
Sonny Bill Williams faced media after being handed down a four week ban for a shoulder charge on Lions winger Anthony Watson.
However Williams was wrongly keyed by the BBC as "Billy Son Williams."
That sent the internet into overdrive with memes, saying Sonny sent his "brother" to face the punishment so he could play the third test.
If the Lions can win on the weekend, it will be the first time in 46 years the visitors have won a test series over the All Blacks.
The win could also mean at least another 12 years of unrelenting digs from British media and leaving Steve Hansen eating a few more humble pies.
Newshub.