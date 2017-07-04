Lions tour: British media see the dark side in All Blacks

British media have ramped things up ahead of the series deciding test against the All Blacks in Auckland this Saturday.

The Times has published an article featuring coach Steve Hansen "before kick-off" last Saturday, showing his usual emotionless expression.

Then, a picture of Hansen from "after [the] final whistle" which is actually a picture of the infamous evil master The Emperor from the Star Wars films, equally as emotionless and suggesting Hansen as some sort of villian.

The Emperor is known as the most sadistic, power-hungry and sinister character in the Star Wars universe.

British media have lapped up the opportunity to shoot down the All Blacks following the Lions historic 24 - 21 win in Wellington last weekend.

UK tabloid The Sun gave All Blacks coach Steve Hansen the clown treatment, printing a picture of him wearing a clown nose and being hit with a "humble pie" throwing by Lions coach Warren Gatland after forcing the series decider.

Throughout the tour there has been an on-going spat between both the Lions and the All Blacks and sections of the British and New Zealand media.

